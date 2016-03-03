2 Days, 10 Periods, 109 Minutes...1 Game

Edina Junior Gold A boys’ hockey coach Bill Smith has been at the helm of the program for 29 years. He’s seen and been a part of hundreds of hockey games in that time, each one burrowing into his mind, and only a few leaving an extra lasting impression beyond the final buzzer.

But this season, Smith has often been reminded of one game. A game in which he coached the winning Edina team in last year’s Junior Gold A State Tournament. A championship game which spanned two days and an astounding seven overtime periods.

Chris Bloom’s power-play goal gave Edina the 3-2 win against rival Wayzata after nearly 109 minutes had elapsed on the game clock. The memories, for all, are proving to last much longer.

“It never went away,” Smith said. “You’ll be walking down the street or something and someone will stop and say, ‘Hey, Bill, heck of a game,’ or, ‘We watched it on TV.’ It was hard to let it go. People still talk about it and it’s been a year.”

Smith ran into one of his former players in Duluth in January. They wanted to talk about the seven-overtime game. With a wide smile showing his appreciation, Smith continues to enjoy the moment.

Letting go was tough for Wayzata, as well.

“I don’t think I slept a night the next month without waking up or thinking about it or dreaming about it,” Wayzata coach Jonathan Lindahl said. “It had such a big impact on me as a coach because it was 11 seniors battling to keep playing in an environment that it was a way for them to go out in style. Nobody wanted to go out, nobody wanted to let go.”