Welcome to the Show

A Carefully Crafted Schedule

The Elite League offers a 21-game regular season and three playoff games from September to early November leading up to the high school season. The games are scheduled on weekends to still allow kids to play other fall sports for their high school.

Eden Prairie junior and Gophers recruit Casey Mittelstadt approves.

“Being in the Elite League makes it possible to keep playing with your teammates at school and be able to be part of Homecoming, go to football games, things like that,” said Mittelstadt. “It’s good to be at home.”

Premium Competition, Maximum Development

Playing with and against the top players in the state is huge for development, but Elite League teams also play against some of the best in the country. USA Hockey has sent the NTDP U-17 team to New Hope Ice Arena for games the past three years. Wisconsin’s top prep team plays in the league, along with many of the best players from the Dakotas.

“Playing in the Elite League last year did a lot to improve my pace. High school hockey is fast, but it’s not at this pace,” said Mittelstadt. “After being in this league, and then going back to high school hockey, I could tell that I was just prepared to make plays faster and move faster.”

Massive Exposure

Gary Harker was an NHL scout for 25 years prior to this season. He covered local college, high school and Elite League players for four different teams. The Elite League is a must for scouts, as it showcases all of that talent in one location.

“The competition is very good and it’s very convenient for us. So instead of us running around all over the state like we used to do, we can find them now in the Elite League in the fall,” said Harker. “And from that point on, we can focus on the top kids that we’re interested in for the rest of the high school season.”

UMD Bulldog and Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Dom Toninato recalls how high profile the Elite League was, along with the many new friends he made.

“Not only does it make you a better player but the exposure you get to scouts is unbelievable,” said Toninato, a former Duluth East Greyhound. “What player anywhere in the country can say they play in front of that many pro, college and junior scouts every game? In the Elite League you get that every game. The league was a great opportunity to meet a bunch of new guys as well. I met quite a few guys that I am still friends with today.”